Load shedding in Mardan sparks public outcry

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Residents of Mardan and its metropolitan continue to endure extended power outages, despite promises of uninterrupted electricity supply following an announcement by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to provide electricity with zero load shedding to Mardan. This prolonged load shedding, exceeding 14 hours in some areas, has taken a toll on the mental well-being of the affected communities.

The situation has prompted strong objections from locals, including community leaders such as Jahangir Toro and other municipal representatives. They assert that despite PESCO’s commitment to grant Mardan relief from load shedding, the situation has worsened since the announcement.

The announcement by PESCO was seen as a ray of hope for the residents, especially after the region had endured power shortages throughout the scorching summer. Adding more hours of load shedding during the hot season is considered a step backward, leaving people frustrated and stressed.

Jahangir Toro among others, has repeatedly communicated the issues to relevant authorities, but no substantial action has been taken. He has issued a stern warning that if the prolonged load shedding continues, the residents will stage protests, potentially blocking roads and organizing sit-ins against PESCO and WAPDA officials.

The responsibility for resolving the situation now rests with the concerned authorities at PESCO and WAPDA. The people of Mardan hope for a swift end to the extended load shedding that has disrupted their daily lives and brought about significant discomfort. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will respond effectively to address this pressing issue and provide the relief promised earlier.