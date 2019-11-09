LOC further flared up in Oct 2019: PIPS monthly security review

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The security situation at the Line of Control (LoC) with India further deteriorated in October 2019, where Indian Border Security Force (BSF) perpetrated 20 cross-border attacks in Pakistani administered, or Azad, Kashmir, which claimed 17 lives, 15 civilians and 2 soldiers. These statistics were revealed in PIPS monthly security review of Pakistan.

The review further said that the situation along the LoC remained extremely tense, mainly along Neelum, Haveli and Bhimber districts, where in all 14 major cross-border incursions by Indian BSF were reported claiming 11 lives. Poonch, Muzaffaraabad and Kotli were other districts along the LoC that faced Indian shelling an firing in October.

However the incidents of terrorist violence decreased in Pakistan in October. Compared to 12 in the month before, as many as 10 terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan during October 2019.

These attacks claimed 10 lives – as compared to 19 in previous month – and injured 19 others.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced the most of reported terrorist attacks in November (7), which killed 8 people – compared to 14 in the month before – and injured 4 others.

As many as three (3) terrorist attacks took place in Balochistan, compared to 5 in the month before, which claimed 2 lives and injured 15 others.