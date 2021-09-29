Local bodies and funds politics

Supreme Court judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has observed that development must be equal in every area and no area should be left without development funds. The honorable Judge made these remarks during the hearing of a case regarding discriminatory allocation of funds by the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to MPAs and MNAs. The court observed that the problem of funds allocation is being faced by almost every constituency in the country. The court directed the concerned authorities to inform the court about any solution regarding usage of development funds. However, the Petitioner Khush Dil Khan and the provincial government sought time to resolve the matter.

Khush Dil Khan a leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and current member KPK provincial assembly took a bold step and approached to the court against the discrimination policy of the provincial government regarding allocation of funds to the constituencies of MPAs from the opposition benches. In fact, the political prejudice and rivalry has taken deep roots into our national politics that the Political elite has no room for opposition and for the people of constituencies who elected opposition candidates. The parties ruling in the Center and provinces issue development funds only to their party MNAs, MPAs and local bodies affiliated with the party. The MNAs, MPAs and local bodies associated with opposing parties are strictly deprived of development funds by the ruling parties both in the center and province. It is not only a fight between the PTI and ANP in the KP, but every other constituency, District council or union council has countless cases of discrimination with representatives of other party. In fact, independent nonpolitical local governments, and a ban on distribution of development funds to MNAs and MPAs is the only key to the problem.