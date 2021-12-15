Local bodies election in KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has termed the peaceful holding of the upcoming local bodies elections as the prime responsibility of the Provincial government. The Chief Minister was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding law & order in the province and maintenance of security during the forthcoming local bodies’ election in the province.

The meeting took stock of the overall law & order situation with special focus on the upcoming local bodies’ elections and the ongoing Polio Campaign and a number of important decisions were taken to this end. The chief minister directed the police and administration for foolproof security arrangements during the electoral process, and assured that the provincial government would provide all required resources on priority basis.

According to the announcement of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Local bodies Election are scheduled to be held in two tiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the month of December. The first phase would be on December 19 during which the elections of the village, neighborhood councils and Tehsil Councils will be held in seventeen Districts of the Province. The ECP in line with the decisions of Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan is heading for arrangement of complete local bodies elections on party basis, and currently election campaign is in full swing across the province. The latest development not only created a new enthusiasm and interest in the electoral process but also attached sensitivity with the whole process.

The Chief Minister of KP had issued clear instructions for holding a peaceful local election and KP Police had charted out a comprehensive strategy to ensure peace and security during the electoral process. There had been suspicious incidents and controversial transactions during by-elections in Daska, Lahore and several other places during recent months. However, people of the province hope that there would be no fog, smog, collapse of RTS, transportation failure or electricity breakdown during forthcoming local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like other provinces, which creates doubt regarding the electoral process or the sitting government in the province.