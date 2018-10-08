Local bodies election to be held soon in Fata: Farman

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said that that the government want to conduct local bodies election in Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as soon as possible.

This he said on Sunday while talking with Media, Shah Farman said that the government also want to conduct provincial election in all districts of Fata area now merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that Fata Reforms will continue , adding that all the packages of Fata will be given to the Fata people as it was in the past.

He informed that the Jirga system will be further strengthening in Fata and it would be given a legalized system, adding that the elders of Fata and educated youth will be the part of the Jirga.

Shah Farman added that the government in favor to secure its border with Afghanistan, adding that anyone came from Afghanistan should be interrogated.

He further added that on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan Governor House Peshawar has opened for students and families, adding that so far they received 93 applications of collages requesting to visit Governor House Peshawar.

The Governor said that he is not residing in Governor House, adding that soon a museum and a Family Park will be established in the Governor House Peshawar.

Students of different collages along with their teachers visit Governor House Peshawar and appreciate the initiative of the government to open the Governor House for students and families.

Meanwhile Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman has said that government will provide ten thousand scholarships to tribal youth for higher education.

He was talking to a delegation of tribal youth who called on him in Peshawar. He said youth are the future builders of the nation and they must also prepare themselves for future responsibilities.

