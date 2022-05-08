Local body elections to be held in accordance with orders of SC: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that local body elections will be held in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court and local bodies will be empowered and empowered to solve future local problems.

He said that along with integrated planning, provision of modern facilities to the citizens by computerization of death and birth records will be among the priorities of the government.

The meeting reviewed the material and financial targets against the budget of Rs 2.80 billion. Future development activities were reviewed in 33 constituencies of AJK and 12 constituencies of Kashmiris based in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan directed the Department of Local Government and Rural Development to bring the Department of Local Government and Rural Development in line with the requirements of modern days, take practical steps for the use of technology and address the basic needs and problems of the people.

Stressing on ensuring efficiency and effectiveness, he said that the problem of sanitation in major cities of AJK has taken a serious turn. He further said that there was no solid waste management project in any city. In this regard, the officials of the department should plan at the earliest opportunity and work should be done on an emergency basis to recycle and dispose of the garbage.

He added that the capital Muzaffarabad should be a clean and glorious city and modern technology should be used for cleaning the dirt and garbage in the street coaches and the concerned staff should be activated at all times with all the necessities and equipment.

Prime Minister further said that death and birth certificates should be computerized and issued to the citizens and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Prime Minister was also informed that since the issuance of computerized birth and death certificates, the number of complaints has decreased and the record was becoming more transparent.

“During the last one year, 68,000 certificates have been issued,” it was informed.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister also said that an office should be set up at the level of each Union Council to ensure availability of all facilities and necessities. “To highlight Kashmiri culture at the local level, architecture should be a reflection of culture,” he said.

The Prime Minister directed the officials of the Local Government Department to complete the non-PCI projects immediately and said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Prime Minister also made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of the ongoing development projects.

He also said that local body elections were part of PTI’s election manifesto and the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir has also issued clear orders. “We are trying to ensure that local body elections are held within the time frame fixed by the Supreme Court,” he said.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister was attended by all the officers and concerned of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development.

The meeting was attended by Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Secretary Local Government Ejaz Ahmed, Director General Shabbir Ahmed, Aslam Awan, Muhammad Masood, Babar Minhas, Raja Zulqarnain, Khawaja Maqsood and others.

