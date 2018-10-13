Local court sends Faisal Raza Abidi to prison on judicial remand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: District and Session Judge in Islamabad has ordered on Saturday to send former senator Faisal Raza Abidi to jail o judicial remand.

Former senator was presented before the court of district and sessions judge Nasir Sohail and he ordered to send him to prison on judicial remand.

Abidi was arrested on October 10 after he appeared before the Supreme Court’s two-judge bench over anti-judiciary remarks made by him in an interview.

Three cases were registered against Faisal Raza for allegedly defaming the judiciary and using threatening language.

He was granted bail in the first two cases, after which the third was filed by the police at the Secretariat Police Station.

During the hearing on Saturday, the sessions judge remarked that former senator being charged under Section 7 ATA and adding that the terrorism charges were being treated as a joke as they were imposed against every other person.

About the police filing a case against Faisal Raza under previously mentioned charges, the judge said it was unfortunate how everyone only cared about their uniform.

