Local entrepreneur Iesha Uilani Thompson joins FABover40 contest to honor mother and raise Breast Cancer awareness

Iesha Uilani Thompson, a self-employed entrepreneur and dedicated mother of four, has entered the prestigious FABover40 contest, driven by a heartfelt mission to honor her mother, Tina Quizon, a White House photojournalist and nine-year breast cancer survivor. Tina, the youngest of four sisters and the only one diagnosed with breast cancer, underwent two operations and multiple rounds of radiation treatment, emerging as a symbol of resilience for Iesha and their family.

In her pursuit to make her mother proud, Iesha aims to leverage the platform of the FABover40 contest not only to celebrate women over 40 but also to highlight the critical importance of early breast cancer detection. “I want to make her proud,” Iesha expressed, emphasizing her commitment to education and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

The FABover40 contest, which celebrates women over the age of 40 across the United States, not only recognizes their achievements but also raises vital funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Participants can rally support for their favorite contestants, with the overall winner receiving a feature on the cover of NewBeauty Magazine, a $40,000 prize, and a luxurious spa-cation.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation is dedicated to “Helping Women Now” by providing early detection services and educational resources. Last year, the FABover40 contest successfully raised $9 million to support these initiatives, underscoring the profound impact of community engagement in fighting breast cancer.

Iesha’s motivation extends beyond her personal connection; she is passionate about empowering others and believes that raising awareness can lead to life-saving early detection. As a part-Filipino woman whose father was born in Hawaii to immigrant parents from the Philippines, she understands that breast cancer knows no borders and is a global concern. This perspective fuels her commitment to spreading awareness about the rising rates of breast cancer in many Asian countries.

“I am FAB over 40 because I am one of a kind—a strong, compassionate woman,” Iesha stated, reflecting on her belief that beauty and health are interconnected. As an active single mother, she is dedicated to instilling values of strength and health in her children.

Voting for Iesha can be done through the official FABover40 website, where supporters can also make donations to help fund breast cancer research and patient support.

For more information and to vote for her, visit VoteFAB40 at this link Iesha Uilani Thompson | FabOver40

Through her participation in the FABover40 contest, Iesha Uilani Thompson is not only honoring her mother’s legacy but also striving to make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer, one vote at a time.