Local governments, parties and politics

A larger bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has declared that the village and neighborhood councils election held under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act (KPLGA) 2019 on non-party basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was unconstitutional. However, the high court bench partially allowed the writ petitions filed by Akram Khan Durrani and others who challenged the holding of village and neighbourhood councils election on non party basis under KP Local Government Act 2019 and requested the court to declare it illegal and unconstitutional. According to reports, the court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP for the arrangement of forthcoming village and neighbourhood councils election on party basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to reports, the court clarified that election for tehsil/city councils, villages/neighborhood councils to the seat of Mayor or Chairman and members of neighborhood councils of 17 districts including Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, D I Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat should be held as per schedule issued by the ECP in true letter and spirit.

According to known history of mankind, the early concepts of local government or city state were envisioned by Plato and Aristotle during the classical period of ancient Greece. The basic idea was to constitute a self-sufficient smaller territorial unit, which satisfied its economic, political, and administrative needs through local means. Over the passage of time, the idea further developed into current era counties, municipalities, and metropolitan corporations across the world. As far as Pakistan’s local government system is concerned, after the 18th amendment the local government became a provincial subject and the parties ruling the provinces have brought numerous modifications in the system to strengthen their stronghold in local politics. The local government bodies have always remained a profitable business for political parties to promote party politics at constituency level by using local bodies funds and thana/ Police culture. Therefore, ruling parties in the provinces always used their skill to modify the local government system according to their needs.

In fact, such politically motivated measures have badly distorted the local governments system and rendered them inefficient and politicized due to undue political interference of the ruling elite. Starting from the local democracy act of former President General Ayub Khan in 1960, the numerous efforts had been made during the past seven decades to form such a system of local representatives which suits the needs of ruling elite as well as the public, however experiments are still continuing in all four provinces under the doctrines of ruling PPP, PML-N and PTI governments. The PTI Government introduced a local government system under KP local government Act (KPLGA) in 2019. According to experts, there were great anomalies and contradictions in the draft of the act. The section 21 of the KPLGA provided that the election of Chairman Tehsil Council would be held on party basis whereas members of Tehsil Council would be elected on non-party basis. Similarly, Section 27 (2) was also having contradiction in its provisions. In fact, the political elite of the country never tried to uphold the law of the land, rather always attempted to tailor the law according to its need, which resulted in serious damage to institutions, democracy and interest of the public, therefore until Political parties’ reform themselves, the democracy and institutions cannot prosper in the country.