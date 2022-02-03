Local nodies and party politics

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the points of the Local Government law agreed by Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Shah with the Opposition parties would be implemented in letter and spirit. According to him, the government would incorporate the suggestions of the Opposition, Jamaat-e-Islami, PSP, and other parties in the Local Bodies law, as has been agreed by the Minister for Local Government in his talks with them.

The Chief Minister constituted a committee to discuss the proposal given by the Opposition parties and incorporate them into the law and onward presentation in the assembly for approval. While the Joint opposition in Sindh Assembly submitted a requisition in the assembly secretariat for an immediate arrangement of the assembly session to discuss the Local government Act, reframing it in accordance with the constitution and guidelines of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The requisition was signed by 49 legislators of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI), MQM-Pakistan, and the Grand Democratic Alliance. According to reports, the joint opposition also sought a discussion on the floor of the assembly on issues of Provincial Finance Commission, law and order situation, shortage of fertilizer and water, rising prices, land grabbing, illegal construction, and worsening Covid-19 situation in the province.

The political situation in the center as well as in Sindh had become tense during recent days because the opposition in the center, PPP along with PML-N had ramped up pressure over the government on charges of government’s failure in reducing corruption, controlling inflation, and on the issue of State Bank of Pakistan amendment bill-2022, through which the government has allegedly surrendered the national sovereignty to the IMF. While the joint opposition in the Sindh Assembly including PTI and its ally MQM-P are reciprocating the same in the province. The provincial opposition is continuously grilling the Sindh Government on the issue of the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), which was challenged by the MQM in the Supreme Court in October 2013. The top court announced its verdict regarding the case on Tuesday and declared several sections of the law contradictory to the constitution while ordering the provincial government to devolve financial and administrative powers to the local bodies in the province. Most opposition parties in Sindh including PTI, MQM, Jamaat-e-Islami, and others are protesting the local body act and dealing of Provincial government with opposition parties on the issue. Jamaat-e-Islami staged a month-long sit-in, but the Sindh government did not move from its position, however, as the Joint Opposition took to the streets, the Provincial government rushed to the PSP and also started negotiations with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Presently, the Sindh government is ready to incorporate the suggestions of Jamaat-e-Islami and other local parties but not willing to lessen Joint Opposition so far. The Joint opposition is of the view that they have the public mandate, and the Provincial government must give them a proper response. Besides it, the joint opposition is also preparing to lash out at the Sindh government on other issues including inflation and the COVID-19 situation in the province during the upcoming session of the provincial assembly. In fact, all parties have an ugly face when it comes to the issue of the local governments because no group genuinely pursues the public interests but the party politics.