Local police commander killed in Badghis attack

BADGHIS (TOLO News): Local police commander Saduddin and two others were killed in a Taliban attack in the western province of Badghis in the early hours on Sunday, said Najmuddin Burhani, governor spokesperson.

The attack took place in Muqor district against a security forces’ checkpoint and “clashes continued for more than two hours,” Burhani said.

“There are no reports of Taliban casualties fron the attack yet,” he said.

The Taliban have not yet commented over the attack.