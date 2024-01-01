Local reps extorting ID card applicants: Badghis residents

QALA-I-NAW (Pajwhok): A number of residents claim some local representatives illegally demand money in exchange for confirmation of ID cards, bank accounts, marriage certificates and other documents in western Badghis province.

Residents say they should pay 50 afghanis against processing and stamping ID cards, marriage certificates, opening bank accounts and other documents. “This is illegal”.

Officials asked to prevent illegal practice: Residents

Abdul Sabor, a resident of Qadis district, told Pajhwok Afghan News: “I went to a local representative with marriage certificate. The local representative stamped and signed document and charged 50 afghanis”.

He said charging money for confirmation of documents was illegal and asked officials to prevent it.

Also, Mohammad Juma, a Qala-i-Naw city resident, said: “I wanted to open a new bank account in Kabul and the bank gave me a form to be signed by a local representative and municipality, when I referred the local representative to stamp and sign, he demanded 50 afghanis, which I had to pay”.

“I ask the government to stop this illegal practice and no one should pay money because people are poor and cannot afford to pay”: he explained.

Sher Aqa, a resident of Aab Kamari district, said wanted to get ID cards for his mother, wife and children, but the ID card distribution center gave him three separate letters for approval from local representative, but they asked him for 50 afghanis in exchange against singing and stamping each letter.

“The relevant authorities should stop this because most people are not able to pay this amount in exchange for confirming their documents,” Sher added.

People themselves pay money to us: local representative

Abdul Wase Noorzad fourth district representative of Qala-i-Naw city said: “I reject this complain, we do not take money from anyone, we are volunteers and people pay 20afs, 30afs or 50afs and we take it, but this is not mandatory”.

He emphatically said some local representatives might be demanding money because they had other jobs and some citizens paid a certain amount to them in exchange for confirming their documents.

Legal expert: This is extortion

“This is illegal, representatives should work voluntarily, they have no right to accept money from clients, they are responsible to work voluntarily, it is really a matter of concern why such an issue exists”: Badghis University teacher Nesar Ahmad Akbari told Pajhwok.

He said that officials should stop this illegal action of local representatives.

Such persons will be dealt with legally: officials

Information and Culture Director Matiullah Muttaqi also said: “So far, we have not received any complaint in this regard, all government departments are active and people should register their complaints with relevant departments, officials will take care of it”.

Meanwhile, Mayor Abdul Majid Mahmoodi also said that the municipality had received no such complaints from residents.

“All local representatives are selected by residents, they should work voluntarily and do not take money in exchange for confirming documents”

“The municipality is trying to identify local representatives who charge money”, Mahmoodi added.