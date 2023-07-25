Locals say no to terrorism activities in Bara

F.P. Report

BARA: A protest rally of residents of Khyber against suicide attack on the tehsil compound was held in front of Bara press club on Friday.

Denouncing last day’s offense where three cops embraced Shahadat and eleven got injured, a number of people relating from political and social organizations while carrying banner and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands, participated in the protest demonstration.

Addressing on the occasion ameer Jamat-e-Islami, Bara chapter Khan Wali Afridi, Aftab Shinwari and others categorically condemned the suicide blast and blamed that some elements deliberately sabotage peaceful environment of Bara.

They added that resurgence revisited the area as target killing and bomb blasts started again in Bara that put a question mark at the competency of the security agencies. For restoration of durable peace, people from different walks of life would participate in the Aman March from Bara to Tirah to be scheduled on July 25, 2023; they added and said it was their democratic right to raise voice for the calmness in the Valley. They expressed their grief over the loss of precious lives of police cops in the suicide blast in Tehsil compound and offered condolence to the bereaved families besides prayed for departed souls.