Lockdown continues across country to counter the conronavirus pandemic

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The coronavirus lockdown is continuing across the country to keep people at home in order to counter the pandemic, on Monday.

Pakistan Army, Rangers and police check posts have been formed on roads in Karachi to limit the movement of people outside as Sindh observes 36th day of the lockdown today.

However, citizens keep on visiting outside unnecessarily and make lame excuses in front of the security personnel.

Likewise, the smart lockdown in Punjab is being observed in some parts while people are committing violations of Section 144 in some areas. The authorities are detaining the violators.

The lockdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been relaxed a bit as street vendors and tandoors have been exempted from following the timetable during Ramzan. Restrictions are being observed in Balochistan as well.