Lockdown extended for 15 days across Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Government has decided to extend the province-wide lockdown by 15 more days. Milk shops will be allowed to open during Iftar and Sehr but mass Iftar gatherings would be banned.

This important decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The meeting reviewed in-detail the spread of coronavirus, steps taken to control it and other related issues.

The meeting decided to extend lockdown by 15 days directing that roadside mass iftar gatherings would be prohibited but shops of milk, samosas, pakoras etc would be allowed to open at times of Sehr and Iftar.

According to sources, CM Usman Buzdar has given strict instructions to ensure that the directives are implemented. He said that the provincial government is taking all steps necessary to overcome the coronavirus.

Earlier, the Federal government also extended the countrywide lockdown for the next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) with Prime Minster Imran Khan in chair.

The meeting reviewed coronavirus situation in the country. Chief Ministers of all four provinces attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was given briefing on the figures of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

Later, addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the the provincial governments will decide on their own regarding extension in lockdown. He added there will be no load-shedding during Sehar and Iftar timings.

He said the government is working on increasing number of testing laboratories and isolation wards to effectively contain the Coronavirus.

Asad Umar said the meeting also decided that no load-shedding will be observed during Sehar and Aftar in holy month of Ramazan.

Terming the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme as historic, the Planning Minister said the government has so far distributed 69 billion rupees to fifty-seven hundred thousand families across the country. He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and maintain proper social distancing during Ramazan.

Asad Umar said Pakistan Army is supporting the civil administration in its endeavors to combat the Coronavirus.