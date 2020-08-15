Lockdown in IOK on India’s Independence Day

SRINAGAR (Monitoring Desk): Authorities enforced a security lockdown and cut off internet access in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, fearing protests in the disputed region on India’s 74th Independence Day.

Mobile internet services were snapped and stringent security arrangements enforced in the early hours of the day to thwart any potential incident.

Streets in the region wore a deserted look on Saturday as people largely remained indoors amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary troops.

Mohammad Muneeb, a political science scholar in the region, told Anadolu Agency that the Indian administration’s steps over the past year “are not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The ‘development’ that they are touting is clear for all to see. Businesses are gasping for survival, the economy is down, schools are shut, people have lost their jobs, and worse of all, people are dying due to the incessant violence and the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that the Kashmiris are justified in observing India’s Independence Day as a Black Day as New Delhi is illegally holding Jammu and Kashmir against their will.

The report said that Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism had martyred 95,649 Kashmiris since January 1989 till date to suppress Kashmir freedom movement.

The report said that the troops arrested over 160,630 people during the period. It added that New Delhi is hell bent upon changing the Muslim identity of Kashmir by providing domicile certificates of IIOJK to the Indian Hindus and settling them in the territory.

On the other hand, despite strict restrictions and heavy deployment of Indian troops across IIOJK, people took to the streets and fired firecrackers in Srinagar and many other places across the territory to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, last night. Besides bursting firecrackers, the people on the occasion shouted slogans like “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours”, “Long live Pakistan” and “We want freedom”.