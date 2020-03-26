Lockdown reaches houses of those who imposed curfew on Kashmiris: Parvez Elahi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has said the lockdown has also reached the houses of Indian government which had imposed curfew on Kashmiris.

In his video message, he has said those who are keeping the Kashmiris in lockdown for 235 days should understand that the stick of God is voiceless, BJP extremists would have realized by now as to what is lockdown with which they are targeting the people of occupied Kashmir.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that whole of India, which is committing oppression and atrocities on the Kashmir, is in the grip of Almighty Allah and in lockdown.

International community should realize the gravity of situation and understand the miserable conditions of the Kashmiris and get Indian government oppression and suppression of Kashmiris stopped.

He said that the international community should also act to get oppression of Palestinian Muslims besides the Kashmiris.