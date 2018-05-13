Locking horns with state institutions

It is very deplorable that PML N Supremo Nawaz Sharif has rejected the clarification of National Accountability Bureau and approached the forum of Supreme Judicial Council.

After his disqualification for life in Panama papers case by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the former Prime Minister has made hostage the government of his party to malign every state institution that acts in accordance with rule of law and make the democratic institutions strong to pave the way for a true functional democracy in the country. The defense Minister Khurram Dastagir has made an indiscrete statement about the working relationship between the civilian leadership and military. The difference of opinion on policy matters between different organs of the state is a common feature in every country but it is reconciled in a discrete manner and it is not made talk of the town by giving open statements. He said that the forum of National Security has failed to end the civil-military tension and after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif the cleavage in relations has further widened. He parried a question about the allegations of interference in political system by E.T. and invisible forces but sarcastically said that the premises of the Defense Ministry are haunted.

The track record of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif shows that he takes on state institutions merely to satisfy his immense ego. He quarreled with two Chiefs of Army Staff and even risked the lives of passengers on board with General Musharraf on a PIA flight while returning from Srilanka. His tirade against the Judiciary is going on unabated.

The situation on line of control and working boundary with India is tensed and situation on Pak Afghan border is also not satisfactory. The personnel of security forces are often attacked by the terrorists from Afghanistan side. Relations with the US have reached the lowest ebb, but the sitting government has focused all its attention on defending the sinking ship of their disqualified leader. Foreign policy is no longer their priority, whereas the situation in Afghanistan and Middle East requires harmonious relationship among the state institution.

