Logar provincial council member killed in Kabul

KABUL (TOLO News): Nasir Ghairat, a member of the provincial council of Logar province was killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul province on Sunday morning, Kabul police confirmed.

The incident happened in the Kart-e-Naw area in PD8 of Kabul city after Ghairat left his home and gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. Ghairat and two of his bodyguards were killed, according to police

Kabul police did not provide further details but said the incident is under investigation.

Ghairat was also the former head of Logar’s provincial council.

No one has so far been arrested over the incident.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.