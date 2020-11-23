Home
LONDON: The words “Let’s Change The Way We Shop” are displayed on the Selfridges department store on Oxford Street, which is temporarily closed, during England’s second coronavirus lockdown on November 23, 2020. AP Photo.
November 23, 2020
