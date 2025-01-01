London’s JD Malat Gallery opens first Middle East outpost in Dubai

Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: The year 2025 bodes well for art lovers with the opening of London’s JD Malat Gallery in Dubai.

The gallery, from London’s swanky Mayfair area, has expanded its footprint with its first outpost in the Middle East, exploring the regional art scene from the UAE.

Located in Downtown Dubai, close to the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera, the JD Malat Gallery is at the epicenter of the city’s cultural activities.

The 1,700 square meter gallery opened on Jan. 29, with French gallerist Jean-David Malat telling Arab News “Dubai is a dynamic city, rich in culture and with enormous potential to showcase local and regional artists.

“The JD Malat Gallery will be an opportunity to meet the public, particularly young people who have a considerable interest in art and what’s new,” he added.

After visiting Dubai in March 2024, following a 17-year absence, Malat highlighted the city’s evolution, noting “a new face, a new energy,” which prompted him to return and expand his activities in the UAE.

Less than a year after that visit, JD Malat Gallery opened its doors to the public, showcasing the work of 14 artists, including Kojo Marfo, Conrad Jon Godly, Santiago Parra, Henrik Uldalen, Ed Moses, Andy Moses, Luis Olaso, Ur Kasin, Tim Kent, Sophie-Yen Bretez, Georg Óskar, Masayoshi Nojo, Katrin Fridriks and Yann Leto.

For Japanese artist Nojo, the themes of memory and the passage of time are explored in works that play with texture, shadow and sober colors. The artist is known for blending contemporary visual languages with Japanese aesthetics.

Since meeting in New York in 2017, the Nojo-Malat duo has enjoyed a string of successes through various exhibitions, including shows in London in 2020 and 2024.

“He’s an extraordinary artist. I love his work. Very peaceful,” said Malat.

Meanwhile, London-based Ghanaian artist Marfo’s flamboyant exude energy.

He uses traditional Akan art to highlight social issues such as inequality, religion, politics and spiritualism.

Malat is known for discovering and launching emerging artists, and this is one of his objectives in Dubai. This was the case when he met the Ghanaian artist. Having launched a competition in London in 2020, Malat was looking to select 20 artists to promote and relaunch his gallery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I worked with art experts and Hollywood stars among others, to give the opportunity to 20 UK-based artists (out of 2,500 applications received) to organize a group exhibition with the proceeds going back to the artists,” explained Malat.

On the opening day of the exhibition, Marfo arrived by bus with two paintings in hand.

“I loved his pieces. Now he’s become a star. Kojo Marfo is an international artist,” he added.

For Malat, it’s important to meet artists in person and take the time to get to know their story, to help them tell it.

“Art is personal. When you sell art, you’re selling a moment of the artist,” he stressed..

Today, the gallerist plans to spend his time between London and Dubai to discover the region’s talent.

“I’ve seen a lot of very interesting young artists in Abu Dhabi. There is a lot of talent and I will take my time in the selection process, but I know it will happen very soon,” he said.

The gallery is committed to the community — one of its objectives is to organize public thematic discussions around regional and international artists, with the participation of collectors, museum directors and art fair directors.

“In London, we host students, art schools, the Sotheby’s Institute, and we’re trying to recreate the same atmosphere in Dubai,” Malat said.

