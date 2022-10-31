Long march aims at installing favourte COAS, reiterates Nawaz Sharif

LONDON (NNI): Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has reiterated that Imran Khan’s much-hyped long march to Islamabad is not for a revolution, but to install an army chief of his own choice.

In his tweet, he penned that Imran Khan, who calls others thieves, has proven himself to be the biggest thief in the country’s history with irrefutable evidence of foreign funding, Toshakhana, and robbery worth Rs50 billion.

Mian Nawaz said that he who claimed to bring a million people has not yet managed to collect two thousand slaves on the roads.

“The reason for the indifference of the people is the evil lies being spoken by him which have been exposed to the nation,” Nawaz Sharif hinted.

Nawaz Sharif further said that people had seen his revolution in his 4-year rule.

He told one lie after another so cruelly and brazenly, DG ISI had to break its silence and tell the truth to the nation, he disclosed, adding that Imran Khan could not reply to ISI chief even after so many days.

Therefore, all his emphasis is habitually limited to swearing. Nawaz Sharif

I have asked Shehbaz Sharif that there is no need to listen to this fitna’s demand, nor to give him any face-saving either he brings a mob of two thousand or 20 thousand people, he added.

