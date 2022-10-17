Long march won’t be delayed past Oct: Imran

ISLAMABAD (INP): In a press conference, the PTI chairman said: “My march will be held in October if the government does not announce the date for the next general election.”

The PTI chief warned the government that scores of people will be out on the streets as he would give a call to the nation for the anti-government march. Khan said he was still cutting the government some slack so that they could decide on it. “I am actually giving them some more time before embarking on a long march protest.”

“[Interior Minister] Rana Sanaullah won’t even know what hit him, such is my preparation,” Khan warned the top minister, who claimed that the government’s preparation was 10 times more as compared to May 25. Khan’s press conference came after his party won Sunday’s by-election by a major margin. The PTI chief won six of the eight National Assembly seats up for grabs and his party added two more to their seat count in the Punjab Assembly.

But not completely satisfied with the results, Khan alleged that the elections were held in the constituencies where PTI was weak and the ruling coalition fielded joint candidates to ensure his party’s defeat. He said that the government did not wish to hold elections and used floods as an excuse. “They said that there were floods. But in the constituencies where elections were held, floods did not have an effect there.”

Khan claimed that he lost Karachi’s Malir by-polls to a PPP candidate — Abdul Hakeem Baloch — as it was rigged. “Sindh’s election commissioner was on the provincial government’s payroll. We reject [Malir’s] by-election and demand re-election. The PPP swung the polls to their advantage through indiscriminate rigging,” Khan alleged.

PTI’s long march: Islamabad admin increases no of containers at important roads: Islamabad administration on Monday increased the number of containers in other places besides Red Zone in wake of possible long march and sit-in by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s in the coming days.

A huge number of containers have been placed at Zero Point, Srinagar Highway and Express Highway. The number of containers has been increased from 4 to 30 at Zero Point. The number of containers on the Express Highway is also around 30. The administration will close all the important highways as soon as Imran Khan gives a call for the long march towards Islamabad. On the routes leading to the Red Zone, container arrangements have been completed by the administration.

Prohibited funding case: Imran gets interim bail

ISLAMABAD (APP): A special court of Islamabad on Monday granted PTI’s Chief Imran Khan pre-arrest bail till October 31, in prohibited funding case registered under Foreign Exchange Act. The court accepted the bail against the surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood heard the interim bail petition of PTI chief Imran Khan who appeared before the judge along with his counsel Barrister Suleman Safdar. At the outset of hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that court jurisdiction matter was still pending with the high court. The judge noted that the petitioner had approached this court on the instruction of the high court. It was granting interim bail till the jurisdiction matter was resolved, he said.

The petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to grant his client at least two-week interim bail in the case. The petition said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered FIR in haste by exceeding its powers and it was based on dishonesty to humiliate the head of a political party. It said that the FIA had registered FIR on the basis of the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which already had been challenged before the high court. The petitioner said that the report of ECP was unfair and against the actual facts. It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered FIR against Imran Khan and others on October 6, under Foreign Exchange Act.