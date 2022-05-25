‘Look, we defeated them once again’

Dmitry Kosyrev

It is clear that the main sensation of the completed trip of the US President to Asia was his unexpected statement : “Yes, this is an obligation that we have assumed” – regarding the military protection of Taiwan by the Americans in the event of a Chinese military operation against it. Even the immediate explanations of all kinds of administration officials did not help, that Joe Biden did not say anything new, which was previously stated: in the event of a non-peaceful annexation of Taiwan, America will provide him with some help.

These clarifications did not help, because some commentators predictably responded: “It was not enough for this person to drag us into a nuclear war with China,” while others once again reminded: Biden himself has not understood what he is saying for a long time. Well, how Beijing reacted, you can not even mention it, everything is already clear.

But during his trip to Seoul and Tokyo, Biden made other statements that were less frightening but more interesting. In particular, he promised to catch up and overtake China economically. Literally: for the first time in 40 years, US GDP in 2022 will grow more than China. The authors of the Bloomberg agency clarified that in fact this will happen for the first time in 46 years, promising China growth of two percent, and the United States 2.8. The reason is Beijing’s stubbornness in its “zero covid” policy, which closes production and clogs supply chains.

This is a great performance for many reasons: first of all, never before has Am-erica made it so clear that it is a country for which China is the benchmark in its envious race to the top. There have been many estimates of where the US and China will be in the list of largest economies in ten or twenty years, but to designate their country as catching up at the highest level – this did not happen.

However, the responses went further, including economic ones, with figures in hand. The fact is that Biden and (or) his team relied on data from only one January and projected them for the entire coming year. And the data – they are all sorts. For example, in the first three months of the year, China grew by 4.8 percent, while its foreign trade grew by 7.9 percent. And then there are such factors as investm-ents in new projects on Ch-inese soil, which are growing at a frantic pace this year, and oil and gas prices for China, for obvious reasons, affordable and predictable, and much more.

But that was the Chinese approach to the issue. There is also the American, or rather, the approach of the opposition: the Republicans and ideologues close to them. These do not play with numbers, they dig deeper, reminding that the economy is closely related to the state of society as a whole.

For example, in a recent publication from American Thinker on the topic “They are not taken as astronauts”: our country is turning into a tribal society with collective poverty, growing crime, destroyed the southern border, destroyed constitutional norms and frenzied inflation. We have been moving towards this situation for many decades and now we have arrived, and another question is whether America will exist on July 4, 2026 (259 years of the state) or will it be on the verge of dissolution by that moment.

This material is not at all about “catching up and overtaking” some distant China, but about the racial and other hatred between different groups of the population skillfully cultivated by the Democrats. And here it’s hard not to remember that for many years Chinese thinkers, official and not so, have been trying to abandon the idea of GDP as the only criterion for growth, happiness and goodness, although China’s GDP has continued to grow at a brisk pace all this time. The general well-being of the nation is important. It is clear that in Beijing there are a lot of purely internal problems and the very dynamic society there is constantly squabbling over a variety of reasons, but the Chinese have nothing like what is happening inside American society.

In other words, if you want to talk about the competitiveness of nations in their competition with each other, then this is a very complex conversation with a lot of input.

But it is to this question that the meaning of Joseph Biden ‘s trip to Asia comes down. The fact is that a project called IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Initiat-ive) was finally born in Tokyo, proclaimed last fall, but remaining a mystery.

Now a list of 12 countries ready to enter there has become known. And, as predicted, there is no and cannot be China, but there are states that, just in case, are simultaneously members of several other economic associations, including those informally headed by Beijing, according to the principle “first you need to sign up, and then see if the it’s a thing.”

They are starting to watch right now, especially, of course, China. The preliminary conclusions are as follows: yes, there is a clear emphasis on IPEF control over an industry where Beijing is still catching up – the production of semiconductors. However, it is noticeable that Tokyo proclaimed only the general idea of this “economic NATO “, and the specific content of this still needs to be looked at, which will be done by all and all countries of several regions: South Asia, East and Southeast. If it turns out that the initiative will fetter and slow down their participation in other initiatives and agreements, then complex maneuvering and negotiations about all and sundry rules of the game will begin.

Actually, “rules” is the key word here. When Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security aide, was asked in Tokyo why the IPEF was being created, he replied: so that participants can “work closely with the United States on rules and standards, on greater transparency and coordination of supply chains, on innovation.” And smart people reminded that many of these rules would also req-uire congressional appro-val. In general, confusion and vacillation within this new economic formation will begin when the principle “he who is not with us is against us” is manifested there. Therefore, partners will be pulled there slowly and carefully.

As for the general idea of catching up and overtaking China, then it will be interesting to see if, through the efforts of the “empire of lies,” it will turn into another castle in the air, from where the usual cries come from: “Look, we defeated them once again.”

Maybe someone will believe.