Looming hunger crisis in Sudan

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is scaling up operations in Sudan, where 10.9 million people are expected to need lifesaving support in the current year. According to the FAO, food insecurity is soaring in the country, driven by the combined impacts of armed conflict, drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, low production of key staple crops due to infestation by pests and diseases, and ongoing economic turmoil due to war in Ukraine. Recently, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $12 million contribution for a new project to provide emergency agriculture and livestock supplies to thousands of farming and pastoral communities in 14 of the most severely affected counties including Sudan, which reignited the hopes of the people of Sudan. According to the FAO, the UN body will support the vulnerable farming and pastoralist communities, IDPs and refugees through the provision of agriculture and livestock assistance, cash payments and the rehabilitation of community assets such as water infrastructure, pasture and artificial ponds for farming.

Sudan, a conflict-ridden African nation is currently facing grave threat of a deteriorating food shortage and a looming hunger crisis confronting more than 18 million Sudanese out of the total 45 million population of the country. Besides low production of local crops, administrative issues, environmental conditions and poor economic policies of the Sudanese government, the war in Ukraine is the greatest reason for the escalating food crisis in Sudan, because the African nation fulfills its 90% food requirements through imports from Russia and Ukraine. Presently, FAO and few NGOs are actively working to evade the impending famine crisis in Sudan, however their success is linked to the future situations particularly on the availability of required finances, weather conditions and policies of the Sudanese government. Reportedly, the US, World Bank and IMF also withheld millions of dollars of financial aid to Sudan due to political differences with the sitting government of General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. In fact, the philanthropists had always endeavored to reduce the sufferings of mankind, yet the policies of rulers, financial cartels and warmongers made them futile in the past.