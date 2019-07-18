Looters will be held accountable for their corruption: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Ashiq Awan has said that those who looted the public money will be held accountable for their corruptions.

She said in a series of tweets on Thursday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the thieves have spent their lives now they will be held accountable for their corruption. Those who looted country’s money are now confused, she added.

She also shared documents revealing properties of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and his family members in connection with the assets disproportionate to known sources of income and money laundering cases.

She said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is fulfilling his promise by ensuring the supremacy of the law.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had seized properties of former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif his wives Nusrat Shahbaz, Tehmina Durrani and son Hamza Shahbaz.

The seized properties of Shahbaz’s wife Tehmina Durrani include agricultural land in Haripur, two houses in Defense Housing Authority (DHA), while Nusrat Shahbaz’s two plots in Model Town and a house in Donga Gali were also seized.

The anti-graft agency had also seized Hamza Shahbaz’s 9 plots in Johar Town and four plots in Judicial Colony.

NAB had written letters to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Excise, GDA and DC Harripur to stop transfer or sale of assets.