Lopez’s latest post attracts huge applause from fashion, music lovers

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Lopez knows the art of raising the heart rates with her amazing fashion and music collections. The singer’s latest Instagram post seems to be a complete dose for the admirers who love to live a stylish life.

The music mogul has attracted a massive applause from the music and fashion lovers alike as she flaunted her amazing combo of enthralling music and some stunning style.

Lopez’s video has racked up millions views as she appeared to be a fashion icon and the music mogul at the same time , showing her brilliance by choosing footwear and killing music beat while travelling by a luxury car.

Sharing the stunning video on her Instagram the singer wrote: “The party starts when these walk in. Loving these babies from the #JLOJenniferLopez collection. “