Loralai police complex cleared of all terrorists; nine martyred

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Tuesday evening declared the DIG Complex Loralai clear of terrorists after the remaining two suicide bombers were killed during the search operation on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces including Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Army troops safely evacuated around 800 people and killed all the three terrorists during the operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 800 candidates were present in the compound for enrollment in police when three suicide bombers attacked on the DIG complex in Loralai.

Police personnel immediately responded to the attack and shot one of three suicide bombers at the entry of DIG complex, who blew himself up, while other two started indiscriminate firing and got into one of the side rooms.

Nine people, including three police officers, five civil employees of police and one civilian candidate embraced martyrdom in the attack, reads the statement, while 21 others including 19 police officers sustained bullet injuries in the terrorist attack.

The injured have been shifted to CMH Quetta on Army helicopters.