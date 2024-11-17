Lord Jamar criticises Barack Obama for inviting Eminem to Kamala Harris rally

(Web Desk): On November 4, 2024, American rapper Lord Jamar appeared on ‘The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel’, where he criticised former president Barack Obama for inviting famous singer Eminem to speak at a rally.

The event, held in Detroit on October 22, 2024, was held to support Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections.

Commenting on rappers like Cardi B and Eminem participating in Harris’ rally, Lord Jamar said, “I know I’ve gotten flack in the past but just real quick, we’re just talking about the backgrounds of these rappers like you know what I mean. Eminem somebody who is known to you know talk about pharmaceutical drugs that you know that he messes with them hard… he was just doing, saying a lot of crazy stuff in his lyrics.”

The channel shared Jamar’s comments about Eminem, sparking a wave of reactions from users on X (formerly Twitter).

Referring to Eminem’s long-standing feud with Jamar, one X user tweeted, “Em buried Jamar years ago. We don’t care what that bum has to say.”

Another netizen posted, “Jamar’s hate boner for Eminem needs to be studied. He’s so jealous that Barack will never dab him up like he did Eminem or ever sing his lyrics. Just old and bitter.”