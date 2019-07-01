Loud explosion heard in Kabul; causalities feared

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A heavy explosion disrupted the relative calm in the city of Kabul on Monday morning.

According to Afghan media outlet, the explosion happened in police district 16 which surrounds areas such as Pul-e-Mahmood Khan and the areas close to Afghanistan Football Federation and Ghazi Stadium.

Officials from the football federation said that at least 16 members of the federation were wounded and the building has been damaged.

More details will be added to this story.