Lowering POL price

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended to the government 5.8 percent decrease in the prices of all POL products from the month of September keeping in view of the prevailing oil glut in the international market despite slashed production by the oil exporting countries. The price of crude oil has dropped to $59 per barrel and the government wants to pass on some benefit of fluctuating oil prices to the people. Even after the significant decrease in the prices of petroleum products a windfall gain of 1.8 percent will accrue the government exchequer from the falling crude oil prices in the global market.

Although a number of federal ministers have claimed that decrease in the prices of petroleum products would give relief to the common man as it would bring down the current wave of inflation. But the past experience had shown that increase in POL prices had a multiplier effect on the cost of production, transportation charges of supply of essential consumers’ goods and electricity tariff, the entire brunt of which had been borne by the poor and middle class people. Conversely, lowering of prices of petroleum products have not brought proportionate decrease in the fuel price adjustment in electricity bills, production cost of manufacturing sector and transportation cost.

The team of economic mangers has told the Prime Minister about the improvement in economic situation in the current fiscal year. He has been told that upward trend in exports will be sustained and productivity of small and medium scale industrial enterprises will go up. Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Kaheez Sheikh is assuring the business community about the ease of doing business. But the ground reality of sky-high electricity and gas tariffs and technological stagnation does not support his claim. The prime Minister has rightly emphasised reduction in the energy cost as trade bodies have described it a major impediment in the way of investment and boosting productivity of the industrial sector and eroding of comparative advantage of exports products. The advisor on petroleum Nadeem Babar, who was previously President of IPPs Association, must take the Prime Ministers directives about reducing energy cost seriously.