LPG distributors to observe strike on Friday

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Distributor Action Committee announced to go on strike from Friday in Karachi against the unnecessary crackdown of police officials on LPG distributors.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Ishaq Khan, the LPG distributor action committee member said that police have launched an unnecessary crackdown against distributors from last 10 days.

“The strike of LPG supply will be for an indefinite period against the unnecessary crackdown by the police,” added Ishaq Khan.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July.

According to the notification issued by the OGRA, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 68.47 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 1,330.92, which was available for Rs1,399.39 during the month of June.