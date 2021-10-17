LPR denies reports on completion of OSCE mission

LUGANSK (TASS): The Luhansk office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has not yet received orders to suspend its activities. A source in the mission’s office told a TASS correspondent on Sunday.

“Yes, we have read the message from [OSCE SMM Head Yashar Khalit] Chevik, but at the moment we have not received any indications of curtailing the work, so we continue to work for now,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier, Chevik told Reuters that the mission he leads has suspended its activities for security reasons. According to Reuters, this happened after a rally was held near the headquarters of the mission in Donetsk demanding the release of the officer of the representative office of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) captured by the Ukrainian security forces in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) Andrey Kosyak.

The sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the morning of October 13 captured the Golden Officer of the LPR representative office in the JCCC in the disengagement zone.

The Ukrainian delegation in the Contact Group stated that representatives of the LPR in the JCCC allegedly “under the guise of carrying out demining work, were reconnoitring the abandoned positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The LPR demanded that Kiev immediately release the representative of the Republic in the JCCC. The head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, said that the continuation of the dialogue with Kiev within the framework of the Minsk format seems senseless until the release of Andrei Kosyak. The LPR representation in the JCCC restricted a number of routes of movement of the OSCE SMM observers until the officer was released.