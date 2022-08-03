Lt. Gen Asif Ghafoor named Commander Quetta Corps

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former DG ISPR Lt. General Asif Ghafoor has been posted as Corps Commander Quetta after the unfortunate helicopter crash carrying 6 personnel including Lt. General Sarfraz Ali.

Asif Ghafoor as Major General rose to prominence when he was appointed as Director General of the ISPR. Asif Ghafoor galvanized the youth for the 5th Generation war.

Ghafoor is the graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, Command & Staff College Bandung (Indonesia) and National Defence University, Islamabad. He holds a master’s degree in Strategic Studies.

He was commissioned on 9 September 1988 in 87 SP Medium Regiment Artillery after four years of training (1984-1988) as Cadet at JCB & PMA Kakul (1986–88). He had participated in the Kargil War as a Major, operations against terrorists in tribal areas of FATA and Swat during 2008-10 as a Lieutenant Colonel and has commanded a Division at Swat, Malakand during 2016 as a Major General. General has also served as Director Military Operations at Army Headquarters GHQ as a Brigadier commanded Divisional Artillery deployed along the Line of Control and infantry brigade along eastern border. He has been on faculty of Command and Staff College Quetta.

