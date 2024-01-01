Lt-Gen Asim Malik appointed new ISI director general

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : In a significant change within the Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to the 24NewsHD TV channel, Lt Gen Asim Malik will assume his responsibilities on September 30, replacing Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum.

Currently serving as the Adjutant General at General Headquarters (GHQ), Lieutenant General Asim Munir has held various important commands, including the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

As per the TV channel report, Lt Gen Asim Malik has earned the prestigious Sword of Honour in his course, highlighting his exemplary career.

In addition to his command roles, General Asim has also served as the Chief Instructor at the National Defence University (NDU) and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta.

Lt Gen Asim Malik is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies.

He will be replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who was appointed in 2021 by then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Gen Anjum, who was commissioned in service in September 1988, earlier headed Corps V in Karachi. He commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, led Frontier Corps (North) in Balochistan and remained commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta before becoming Karachi Corps Commander in December 2020.

Prior to his appointment as the new spy chief, Gen Malik has served in the Balochistan infantry division and has commanded the infantry brigade in Waziristan.

courtesy : 24news