Lt Gen Asim Munir appointed as new DG ISI

Advertisements
Get Daily Updates
Subscribe below and we’ll send the latest updates to your inbox.
Advertisements
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
- Adil108 on Extraction of laundered money primary task of Khan’s govt: Fawad
- Martha Custer on Bangladesh student protest spurs warning against opposition meddling
- Dennis Palumbo on Book Review: Head Wounds
- syed ali on NAB decides to bring back Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol to Pakistan
- Iqbal Hussain on Pakhtuns face great troubles: Sherpao
Archives
Categories