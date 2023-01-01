Lt Gen Munir Afsar appointed Nadra chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The interim federal government on Monday appointed Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman.

The federal interim cabinet approved the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar as NADRA Chairman out of the three names proposed by the Ministry of Interior.

Before his appointment as NADRA chairman, Lt Gen Munir was serving as Inspector General Communication & Information Technology (IG C&IT). He belongs to 16 Punjab Regiment and 81 PMA Long Course.

Lt Gen Afsar, who is also recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), was promoted to the three-star rank, in October 2022.

Earlier, Asad Rehman had assumed the role of acting chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) following the resignation of Tariq Malik on June 13.

Malik was first appointed Nadra chief in July 2013.

However, he resigned in January 2014. He was once again appointed to lead the authority in June 2021.

