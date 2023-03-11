Lt Gen (retd) Nazir named NAB chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad as the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) chairman for a three-year term.

In a notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice said that the appointment had been made by the federal government after a consensus between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz. The post of NAB chairman became vacant on February 15 after the acceptance of the resignation tendered by Aftab Sultan, the notification said.

After “detailed deliberations”, both sides agreed on the appointment of Lt Gen (retd) Ahmad. The NAB chairman, according to the law ministry, shall hold office for a “non-extendable term of three years” and will not be eligible for subsequent appointment. It is also not possible to remove the chairman from office except on the grounds and in the manner as provided in Article 209 of the Constitution, the notification added.