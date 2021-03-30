Lucky Cement launches 3rd scholarship program

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In continuation to support education in Pakistan and provide affordable education for the deserving students, Lucky Cement Limited has launched yet another scholarship program for the youth of District Lakki Marwat.

Under this program, the eligible students can apply for scholarships for graduate and post-graduate programs. The Company will cover the tuition fee expense of the selected students.

Students residing permanently and holding domicile of District Lakki Marwat can apply for the program through Company’s website.

The program offers an opportunity for the students from this district to attain a degree from leading universities of Pakistan including NUST, LUMS & IBA.

Students can apply for various disciplines including Business Management, Engineering & Medical.

The aim of the program is to make education accessible and affordable for deserving students especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.

Continuing with its long-term vision to provide merit-based support for the deserving and less privileged segments of the society, the Company has granted a number of scholarships to various students of leading universities in Pakistan.

Furthermore, to empower women through education the Company has been supporting two leading Government girls’ schools in Karachi, which have been transformed into model girls’ educational institutions in collaboration with an NGO.



Recently, the Company also launched a dedicated scholarship program for the students of intermediate and as well as a vocational training program for the youth of District Lakki Marwat in which more than 150 youth appeared for the entry test.

The selected students are now settled in The Hunar Foundation’s Rashidabad Branch in TandoAllahyar District. Where they will attain professional vocational training diploma in various trades.

Lucky Cement Limited is covering the boarding, lodging, and tuition fee of these students with an aim to empower them for financial independence and for strengthening their social and economic status so they can contribute to the development and progress of the Country.