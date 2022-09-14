Lucky Cement relief activities expanded

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Lucky Cement Limited has set up temporary shelters in various schools of Darra Pezu, Lakki Marwat, KPK for hundreds of families affected by the recent torrential rains and floods.

More than 800 families are being provided three-time meals in these temporary shelters. Moreover, thousands of ration bags containing food items have also been distributed amongst other families in the flood-affected areas.

Lucky Cement Limited has also setup one medical camp each in district Tank, DI Khan while three medical camps have also been established in Pezu, district Lakki Marwat where victims have been provided with free medicine packs and medical facilities.

These medical camps, which are led by doctors and trained medical staff are the part of relief campaign for flood sufferers by Lucky Cement limited. In addition to this, the company has also provide sanitary pads to thousands of women.

In Lakki Marwat and DI Khan majority of houses were demolished, crops were destroyed, roads and infrastructure were badly damaged and poor people are still in need of support.