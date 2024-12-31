Lucy Liu channels ‘Kill Bill’ character in SNL’s ‘The Grinch’ remake

(Web Desk): Saturday Night Live’s Christmas episode put a Quentin Tarantino styled spin on Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas including a cameo by Lucy Liu.

In the sketch, host Martin Short turned himself into the Grinch and at first everything played out like the original story. At one point, the Grinch climbs up the ladder with Cindy Lou Who to help put a big star on top of Whoville’s Christmas tree.

In a bloody mishap, the star gets dropped onto the head of one the people on the ground, this leads to a string of gruesome accidents, ultimately killing Cindy Lou’s parents.

She then summons her sister Lucy Liu Who, who appears in her Kill Bill attire. Liu then pulls a sword from the roast avenges her parents, channeling her character O-Ren Ishii from the Quentin Tarantino movie.

At the end of the video, the title reads Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Grinch, with a bloody splash under green letters spelling the name of the movie.

During the episode, Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks and Melissa McCarthy joined the CIBO Express Christmas Week Airport Parade as flyers. Hanks played Captain Sully and made a joke about landing a plane, Rudd was barred from entering the seemingly lavish Delta Lounge by over aggressive employee Kenton Bean, played by host Martin Short.