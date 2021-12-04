Lukashenka will not be given a “nuclear club”

Mikhail Khodarenok

Minsk spoke about the retaliatory measure that may follow the redeployment of nuclear weapons from Germany to Eastern Europe. According to Alexander Lukashenko, in this case it will be possible to return to the territory of the republic the nuclear arsenal that was there during the Soviet era.

The President of Belarus announced that he would be able to deploy Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic. His words sounded against the backdrop of a possible redeployment of US tactical nuclear weapons from Germany to Eastern Europe.

Lukashenka expressed his readiness to accept nuclear weapons as follows: “I, as a prudent owner, did not destroy anything. All the sheds are standing still! ” Under the sheds, Lukashenka, presumably, meant shelters (hangars) for launchers of the Topol-type mobile ground-based missile system.

Moreover, the words of the Belarusian politician about nuclear weapons can be interpreted in such a way that he himself would like to make an independent decision on the military use of nuclear weapons.

As for the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces ( Strategic Rocket Forces ), the 31st Missile Division (RD), 32nd RD, 33rd RD and 49th RD were deployed in the Byelorussian SSR.

As of January 1, 1965 (and this is a kind of peak in the combat and numerical strength of the Strategic Missile Forces on the territory of the Byelorussian SSR), the four guards missile divisions included 17 missile regiments with a total of 155 launchers (PU), of which with R-12 missiles – 140 PU; R-12U – 4 launchers; R-14 – 8 launchers; R-14U – 3 launchers

In addition to all this, there were a lot of tactical nuclear ammunition on the territory of Belarus (special warheads for anti-aircraft guided missiles, for missiles of tactical and operational-tactical complexes, free-fall air bombs, nuclear ammunition for engineering troops, shells for cannon artillery of 152-mm and 203 -mm, mines for mortars of caliber 240-mm, etc.).

According to some reports, there were 1,180 strategic and tactical nuclear warheads in the BSSR – and this is a significant number.

The first thing to say is that never and under no circumstances will the Belarusian president receive the right to use nuclear weapons in combat. This scenario is excluded by definition.

The opinions of individual representatives of the expert community, who claim that Belarus is an “ideal site” for the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons, can be briefly characterized – “rumors about this are greatly exaggerated.”

From east to west, the length of Belarus is about 650 km, and in terms of the modern boundaries of the combat use of nuclear weapons, in particular, the Strategic Missile Forces and Long-Range Aviation (DA), this distance cannot be recognized as having any serious impact on the situation.

That is, even a hypothetical deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus will not give the Russian Federation any operational and strategic advantages, but in political terms, the consequences for Moscow can be very, very negative.

Moreover, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has already denied his own statement that the North Atlantic Alliance has plans to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of the new members of the bloc. This is how he reacted to the statements of Lukashenka.

And modern Russia, it should be noted, is far from the USSR. And the military-technical and economic opportunities to deploy nuclear groups on the territory of Belarus, like the Soviet ones, are simply not available at the present time. There are no four extra missile divisions of the Strategic Missile Forces in the Russian Armed Forces today.