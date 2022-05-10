Lukashenko says Belarus to keep S-400s, Iskanders

MINSK (TASS): President of Belarus Alexander Luk-ashenko said that, by agreement with the Russian Fe-deration, Minsk expects to keep S-400 anti-aircraft m-issile systems, as well as R-ussian Iskander missile systems.

“Russia and I agreed that we would probably leave the S-400s that we have. He (the complex – TASS note) from Minsk will “see” to Berlin <…> S-400s are good equipment. We agreed with the minister defense that he will simply train several groups of guys tomorrow who will own this equipment,” the head of state said at a meeting on the state defense order for 2022 on Tuesday, BelTA reports.

Lukashenka also annou-nced plans to purchase Isk-ander missile systems from Russia. “This is a weapon we really need. We have it today. And again: I agreed with the Russians that we buy Iskanders from them. They will not be withdrawn from Belarus. They can be used to defend our space,” he said. the president.

According to him, even the weapons that the Bel-arusian army already has at the moment make it possible to ensure the defense capability of the republic. “I think this is a good weapon for the army. This suggests that our army will be able to fight and inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy,” Lukashenka is sure. “But we are realists, we understand that we will not be able to defeat NATO. especially to those territories from which we will be attacked, we have all these weapons.”

He stressed that the range of these weapons covers the entire territory of Poland and the Baltic. “I’m not talking about the Baltic states. And practically Ukraine for Kyiv. God forbid, I’m not hinting at anything, but so that they understand the firing range of the weapons that we have,” Lukashenka concluded.

