Lukashenko signals towards US Intel centers in “Warsaw and Kiev”

F.P. Report

MINSK: According to the news agencies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has blamed Russian Agencies for disclosing the center of U.S intelligence agencies. In an official statement he said that the foreign intelligence services of Belarus and Russia disclosed the centers of the US intelligence agencies operating outside Warsaw and Kiev.

Lukashenko also visited Gomselmash, the company producing agricultural machinery and equipment where he remarked that, “the United States set up a center outside Warsaw and now has been creating another outside Kiev. Well, if it was only me saying that, but we alongside the Russians – both our and the Russians’ counterintelligence – have worked and spotted those centers. Not a single Polish is there. It is just an area. There are Americans there – intelligent, talented and capable people,”

The Belarusian president also stated that the U.S agents have “rocket the entire planet” by using the internet and modern technology.

He further stressed that, “Well, did you create, did you rock, did you interfere in foreign elections? Then get it yourselves. You know Belarus sticks in their craw and should be crushed. But no way.”

Earlier, Lukashenko has several times blamed the external powers calling them as “Western puppeteers” for propagating the massive protests against his controversial electoral win.

While peeking into the root cause of tensions in Belarus, nationwide demonstrations erupted in Belarus after the August 9 presidential election.

According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the runner up by securing around 10.12% of the ballot. Nevertheless, she rebuffed to accept the election’s outcome and left the country.

On August 9th after the announcement of exit polls massive protests engulfed the entire country beginning downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies mounted into fierce clashes between the protesters and police.

The present turmoil is being appreciated on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been calling for more public demonstration against the electoral win of the President.

In response, the Belarusian authorities have criticized the current chaos and have demanded that these unconstitutional demonstrations should be stopped as early as possible.