Lukashenko will meet Putin on Dec. 29

MINSK (TASS): On December 28-29, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to St. Petersburg to participate in an informal meeting of the heads of state of the CIS, on December 29 he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported on Friday by the press service of the Belarusian president.

The press service added that at this summit, the leaders will sum up the results of Belarus’ chairmanship in the Commonwealth in 2021, exchange views on solving common problems, and discuss further measures to improve the efficiency of cooperation and socio-economic development of the countries of the organization. “The upcoming meeting is also significant in that December marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of the CIS,” the message says.