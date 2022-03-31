Lukashevich: OSCE SMM in Ukraine activities ended

VIENNA (TASS): The Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) in Ukraine will not have program requirements due to the completion of the mandate after March 31. This statement was made on Thursday by Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich at a meeting of the permanent council of this organization in Vienna.

“The SMM will not have any program needs, as well as program activities in general in connection with the completion of the mandate after March 31,” Lukashevich said in a statement.

According to him, the Russian side calls on the Polish Chairmanship-in-Office and the OSCE Secretary General “to submit to the participating States without delay a draft technical decision of the permanent council on the allocation of resources necessary to wind down the SMM and completely stop its administrative activities within a reasonable time.”

“Additionally, we would like to inform that the Russian Federation will notify the personnel service of the OSCE Secretariat about the termination of the secondment of all its employees in the SMM in connection with the expiration of the mandate of the mission and the termination of its mandated tasks. The need to conduct further consultations on changing the mandate or transferring the mission to “administrative mode” we don’t see,” Lukashevich said.

As the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday, it was not possible to extend the mandate of the OSCE SMM in Ukraine because of Russia’s position.

The mission’s mandate has been renewed annually for a year since 2014.

