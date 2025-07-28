Lula’s approval rises amid tariff dispute with Trump, poll shows

SAO PAULO (Reuters): Approval for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva exceeded disapproval for the first time in nine months, a poll showed on Thursday, against a backdrop of a growing dispute with Washington.

Earlier in July, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports to fight what he has called a “witch hunt” against Lula’s right-wing rival, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Those tariffs were formalized on Thursday, albeit with some key sector exemptions. The Trump administration has also imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on the judge overseeing Bolsonaro’s trial on charges of plotting a coup.

Lula’s government has pushed back, calling Trump an unwanted “emperor” and the sanctions “unacceptable.”

The AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed 50.2% approval of Lula’s performance, up from 49.7% in the previous poll two weeks ago and marking the first time he has scored greater approval than disapproval since October.

The new poll adds to evidence that Trump’s tactics may be backfiring in Brazil, rallying public support behind a defiant leftist government.

The proportion of respondents who consider Lula’s government good or great has also improved, now at 46.6% from 43.4%, although that is still below the 48.2% who consider it bad or awful.

If a replay of the 2022 presidential election in Brazil was held this week, 47.8% of those surveyed would vote for Lula and 44.2% for Bolsonaro.

Despite being barred from holding public office until 2030, Bolsonaro insists he could run again, while Lula has hinted that he could run for reelection.

The poll surveyed 7,334 Brazilian adults online between July 25 and July 28. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point.