Lula’s approval ticks up in Brazil after Trump threatens tariffs, poll shows

SAO PAULO (Reuters): Approval for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government rose for the first time this year, a new poll showed on Wednesday, after his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil starting in August.

The Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial showed that 43% of those surveyed approve of Lula’s administration, up from 40% in the previous poll in May. Meanwhile, the government’s disapproval fell from 57% to 53% in the period.

According to the poll, 66% of the respondents were aware of President Trump’s letter announcing 50% tariffs on Brazil, while 33% were not.

In the letter, Trump linked the tariffs to Brazil’s treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial over charges of plotting a coup to stop Lula from taking office in 2023.

The poll showed that 72% believe that Trump is wrong to impose tariffs on Brazil due to what he sees as persecution of Bolsonaro, while 19% think the measure is right.

Despite being barred from holding public office until 2030, Bolsonaro insists he will run against Lula in a rematch in next year’s election, arguing he is the only figure on the right who can defeat the incumbent.

Lula, 79, has hinted that he could run for reelection.

The Genial/Quaest poll surveyed 2,004 eligible voters in person between July 10 and July 14. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.