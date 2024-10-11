Maarif Foundation continues operations

KABUL (Khaama Press): The head of the Turkish Maarif Foundation stated that the foundation continues its operations in Afghanistan with approximately 4,500 students and 1,000 staff members.

Ahmet Tokur, the head of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Afghanistan, mentioned during a press conference held on Tuesday, October 15, that the foundation provides educational services through 46 institutions across eight provinces in Afghanistan.

The head of the Turkish Maarif Foundation expressed his satisfaction with the foundation’s presence in Afghanistan, adding, “These schools belong to both nations and both governments, and they are considered one of the strongest bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Turkey and Afghanistan.”

He stated, “Last year, out of 531 Turkish students who participated in the university entrance exams from our schools and educational centers, 511 were admitted to various universities.”

Mr. Tokur also clarified that the diplomas from Afghan-Turkish schools in Afghanistan are equivalent to high school diplomas in Turkey, and students can earn the opportunity to study at universities in Turkey by participating in the “university entrance exams,” which are held at least twice a year.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation, established in 2016, currently operates in 54 countries worldwide and is active in eight provinces of Afghanistan, including the capital.

This comes amid the ongoing restriction on education for girls in Afghanistan beyond the sixth grade since the Taliban took power in the country, despite widespread criticism.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation’s ongoing presence in Afghanistan highlights the foundation’s commitment to providing quality education despite challenging circumstances.

This collaboration strengthens the educational sector and deepens the cultural ties between Turkey and Afghanistan, fostering mutual growth and cooperation.