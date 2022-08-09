Macro-economic stability will come with IMF program: Miftah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has clarified that macro-economic stability will soon come with the IMF program resuming before the end of August as all conditionalities have been met.

This he said while talking in a follow-up meeting hosted by Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

He said that the balance of payments position is now well under control with increased hydel power, lower energy demand, and lower oil prices and Pakistan may even have a balance of payments surplus in the coming months.

With regard to tax measures, the Minister stated that fiscal discipline will be strictly followed and all additional expenditures will be fully funded by tax measures.

He further said that ten percent Super Tax is only imposed for one year while alternative revenue streams are developed.

The Finance Minister committed to review progress and meet with the stakeholders again within two weeks.